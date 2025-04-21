New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Comments on Atrocious Missed Home Run Call
The New York Yankees had quite the interesting afternoon on Easter Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays during what was a 4-0 victory.
After a controversial scorekeeping decision that changed an error to a hit, which took away a no-hitter from star ace Max Fried, the Yankees captain and superstar Aaron Judge had a home run taken away from him in the eighth inning.
Despite review clearly showing that Judge's moonshot was well within the confines of the foul poll, the call on the field stood and Judge lost out on adding another tally to his ever growing home run total.
Instead of having a homer on his statistical record, Judge wound up striking out and a furious Aaron Boone was ejected as a result.
Thankfully, neither the Fried nor Judge decision cost New York the ball game, and they left their spring training home having taken three of four from their division rival.
With such a egregious decision to not award Judge a clear and obvious home run, however, he was understandably asked about it after the game.
While he acknowledged the fact that the call was incorrect, he did not complain about it nor did he go after those who made the decision.
"It was a fair ball," Judge said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "But that’s why we’ve got replay. It’s not on the umpires; it’s tough when you’re in a situation like this in a Minor League park where the foul poles aren’t as high, so that’s why you have replay. They have every angle ... I think everybody is kind of scratching their head, but [there’s] nothing I can do about it. They missed it, and I’ve just got to move on."
It's no secret that Judge is off to a historic start to the season, leading all of baseball in virtually every single offensive category.
The way he is hitting the ball, he could have a chance this year to shatter all-time records, and while the missed call did not cost the Yankees a win, it could cost Judge a chance at history.
Already owning the American League record for most home runs in a season with 62, he looks poised to chase himself down or even make a push for the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
In order to have any chance at reaching milestones like this, Judge is going to need every home run he can possibly get. Losing out on one due to an unbelievably poor decision is no doubt extremely frustrating for him.
Perhaps the slugger can use the stolen dinger as motivation to keep hitting long balls in the coming weeks.
If Judge can keep it up and all-time records are in play late in the year, it's safe to say fans in the Bronx will be pointing to the Easter error in Tampa Bay with vitriol and anger all summer long.