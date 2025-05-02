New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Otherworldly Production Summed Up in One Stat
If there was any doubt about who the best baseball player in the world is right now, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is looking to put that debate to rest.
The 2024 American League MVP is following up one remarkable campaign with another. He has come out of the gate on fire, making history it feels each time that he steps on the field.
Judge has accomplished something no player has ever done in the AL before May, recording at least 50 hits, reaching base at least 70 times and recording at least 85 bases.
He is also the first player since 1973, the designated hitter era, to lead the Triple Crown categories heading into May. His .427 batting average, 10 home runs and 32 RBI are all leading the way.
Just taking a look at his stat line from this season, it is easy to see just how dominant he has been.
Opposing pitchers have found zero success in slowing him down, with Judge recording a .427/.521/.761 slash line. All of those stats, in addition to his 1.282 OPS, 262 OPS+, .542 rOBA, 270 Rbat+, 89 total bases and four intentional walks all lead the MLB.
His hits, home runs and RBI are all pacing the sport as well. The 29 runs he has scored are the most in the AL.
He has been a one-man wrecking crew, taking his performance at the plate to another level despite not having Juan Soto ahead of him in the lineup any longer.
Losing a player of that caliber would normally be crippling to a franchise, but the Yankees have not missed a beat. They are getting production from elsewhere in the lineup and have one of the most prolific offenses in the game.
Of course, it helps having someone playing as well as Judge is, through the first month, leading the way.
It is difficult to put into perspective just how good he has been, but there is one statistic that does a great job of providing some context for the level at which he is producing.
Judge has a 3.2 WAR according to FanGraphs entering play on May 1. That is double the next closest player in the AL, with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox being tied with 1.6.
That isn’t even the wildest WAR comparision for the New York superstar.
His 3.2 WAR is either matching or better than what 15 teams are producing as a whole. Amongst those 15 are the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, who all own winning records.
That is truly hard to fathom that one player is doing more than an entire 26-man roster is able to through an entire month of a season.
But, that is the level that Judge is performing at currently, and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.