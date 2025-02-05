New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge, Wife Samantha Welcome First Child
It has been a busy offseason for the New York Yankees, but one player has certainly been a bit busier than most.
While the Yankees have been working hard to improve the team heading into 2025, their superstar slugger Aaron Judge recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.
Their daughter, Nora Rose Judge, was born on Jan. 27 and is the first child for the couple.
The star slugger for the Yankees and his wife have been together since 2010, which was when they were both in high school.
They got married in 2021 and will now be entering an exciting new chapter in their lives.
For Judge, he will still have some time to be at home before the start of Spring Training.
The 32-year-old is in the prime of his career, coming off an MVP season.
Last year, he slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI. It was another incredible campaign for the captain of the Yankees.
With the start of Spring Training right around the corner, Judge will certainly be happy to get back on the field and build upon what he did last season with the hopes he can lead New York to their first World Series title since 2009.
The first full day of Spring Training for the MVP will be on Feb. 17, giving him some more time to enjoy with his new daughter and wife before getting ready to pursue a championship.
Congratulations to Judge, his wife and their families.