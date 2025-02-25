New York Yankees Star Duo Just Misses Out on All-Under-25 Team Recognition
It is going to take a complete team effort from the New York Yankees to replace what was lost when Juan Soto decided to sign with the New York Mets in free agency.
He finished in third place in the MVP voting in 2024, with his teammate Aaron Judge taking home the award and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finishing in second.
Soto was the biggest loss this offseason, but he was far from the only starter whom the team lost.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left fielder Alex Verdugo were not retained in free agency.
The player who will be taking over for Verdugo in left field is star prospect Jasson Dominguez.
Fans have been patiently awaiting his full-time arrival in the Major Leagues, getting a sneak peek cameo of what he could provide the last two seasons.
A top 100 prospect for six years running, it is time for him to showcase what he can do with an everyday opportunity.
However, the lack of production at the highest level is part of the reason Dominguez didn’t make the MLB All-Under-25 team that Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required) put together.
There is a remarkable number of talented outfielders who qualified for the team, as the MLB writer went with Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers in left field, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in center field, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks in right field and Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres as the fourth outfielder.
The Yankees’ potential star was amongst the honorable mentions.
Another honorable mention was given to shortstop Anthony Volpe as the backup for Witt. Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz received the nomination for the backup infield spot.
As a rookie in 2023, Volpe won a Gold Glove Award and showcased an impressive power/speed combination offensively when he hit 21 home runs and stole 24 bases.
But, his production fell off in some regards in Year 2, as his fielding was still impactful and he raised his batting average, but saw his slugging percentage drop.
Despite that, his 6.7 WAR through the first two campaigns at the Major League level is impressive.
The starting shortstop position is his, but he needs to start showing more consistency in his game, especially at the plate.
He has had some torrid stretches where he looks like an All-Star, but that is followed by an elongated stretch where his production is below replacement level.
That volatility certainly played a part in him being an honorable mention for the shortstop position.