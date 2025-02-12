New York Yankees Star Prospect Is Player People Cannot Wait To See in Spring Training
There is a gigantic hole in the New York Yankees lineup that will have to be filled in 2025 after star right fielder Juan Soto departed in free agency, agreeing to a historic deal with the New York Mets.
Part of the plan to replace him was acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in a trade. His left-handed swing should play well at Yankee Stadium and he provides Gold Glove-level defense in the outfield.
But, the player who most people will be keeping an eye on is the team’s highly-touted prospect Jasson Dominguez.
Fans have been patiently waiting years for him to get his chance at the Major League level, watching him dominate the minor leagues. His debut in 2023 was an electric one when he smashed four home runs in 31 at-bats.
But, it was short-lived. He suffered an elbow injury and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
He was able to get back on the field toward the end of the 2024 campaign, but the results were not pretty.
Dominguez recorded a slash line of .179/.313/.304 in 67 plate appearances, hitting two home runs. More concerning was his performance defensively, as he struggled mightily playing left field.
However, his performance in the minor leagues last year was still stellar.
In 250 plate appearances, he had a slash line of .314/.376/.504, looking more like the top prospect he has been billed as. He hit 11 home runs with eight doubles and one triple, knocking in 35 runs with 16 stolen bases.
A true five-tool player, he will now have a chance to showcase that ability at the Major League level as an everyday player.
He is going to be taking over for Alex Verdugo in left field and should present the team with a massive upgrade. With the runway clear for playing time, his versatile skill set should be on full display.
Alas, expectations will be high for Dominguez since he's been a unanimous top 100 prospect for six years.
That makes him someone people will be keeping a close eye on heading into spring training, Jorge Castillo of ESPN included.
The MLB writer selected Dominguez as the top 100 prospect he is most excited to see in camp and it is easy to see why.
Despite being a household name for years, he is younger than Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB draft.
Anyone who may have forgotten just how good of a prospect he was because of his poor performance last September will be reminded quickly once Grapefruit League games begin.