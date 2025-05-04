New York Yankees Star Receives Positive Update on Injured Shoulder
The New York Yankees suffered a bit of an injury scare in their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, with shortstop Anthony Volpe suffering a shoulder injury.
While it wasn’t a great Saturday for the Yankees on the field in the loss to the Rays, the franchise had to hold their breath for a bit when their young shortstop suffered a scary looking injury.
Volpe felt a ‘pop’ in his left shoulder which is never ideal, but early indications are good news for the Yankees.
After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, the results all came back good for the talented shortstop and he is being considered day-to-day with the injury, per beat writers including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
So far this year, Volpe is slashing .233/.326/.442 with five home runs and 19 RBI. The young shortstop got off to an amazing start to the campaign but has since cooled down quite a bit. However, the overall numbers are still strong, and the good news is that he appears to have avoided a major injury.
While New York might get rained out on Sunday, it is going to be Oswald Peraza filling in for Volpe at shortstop for as long as he needs to recover.
The Yankees won’t have an off day until Thursday this week, with it being a travel day to head out West.
Since it is so early in the season, they will likely be very cautious with their shortstop and give him as much time as needed to feel close to 100 percent.
Fortunately, this appears to be the best-case scenario after what looked to be a potentially significant injury to the left shoulder.