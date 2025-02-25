New York Yankees Star Reliever Pulled From Spring Game With Injury
Scott Effross of the New York Yankees has battled back from numerous injuries. He has overcome several back surgeries and most recently Tommy John surgery.
He came into this spring with high hopes.
The hopes faded away temporarily Tuesday afternoon as he exited the game against the Minnesota Twins after only throwing one pitch in the eighth inning at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
Leaving the field with assistance from a trainer, Effross injured his hamstring. According to the New York Post he is going to undergo evaluation and testing to determine how long this injury will keep him off the mound.
"Just kind of grabbed on him there," Boone told reporters after the game. "Hopefully its not something that holds him down too long because he's done a lot of good work to get to this point. We'll see."
He had surgery on his UCL in 2022 just after New York acquired him from the Chicago Cubs. He then underwent a microdiscectomy of the lumbar spine in December of 2023. He has had his share of injuries since donning the pinstripes.
Effross pitched in only three games last year after he was finally pronounced healthy in September. He had his first normal offseason which did not require rehabilitation on anything since 2021-2022.
Boone and the Yankees are counting on him coming out of the bullpen in 2025.
Reports indicate he has had a good first few weeks of spring training before this setback.
How long he will be off the bump will be figured out in the coming days.