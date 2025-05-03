New York Yankees Stars Headline MLB Awards After Incredible Month
The New York Yankees are no strangers to bringing home accolades nearly every time they turn around. With the most World Series Titles in MLB history, their oversized mantle can still barely keep up with all of the hardware.
After two of their superstars put up fantastic performances in April, they are going to have to find more room for even more hardware.
The MLB players of the month were named on Friday, with Aaron Judge named American League Player of the Month and Max Fried named American League Pitcher of the Month.
For Judge, the reigning AL MVP, it marks his 10th time as AL Player of the Month. It comes on the back of a historic performance in April that saw the slugger bat .427/.521/.761 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI across 140 plate appearances in 31 games. It is the first time Judge has been named player of the month since August of last season.
For Fried, it is the second time he has been named pitcher of the month, but only his first as a member of the American League. It comes on the back of a dominant performance that saw the bona fide ace pitch to a 1.19 ERA across 37 2/3 innings in six starts with 33 strikeouts and a Major League-leading five wins.
It is the first time Fried has been named pitcher of the month since October of 2021 while still a member of the Atlanta Braves.
The Yankees have ridden their two superstars to a lead in the American League East Division, just ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
Judge has led the way offensively, already staking an early claim for his third American League MVP, while Fried has led the charge on the mound, proving to the baseball world that he is an ace and staking an early claim for his first career Cy Young award.