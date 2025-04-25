New York Yankees Superstar Rewriting Record Books With Once-in-a-Lifetime Stretch

Aaron Judge leads all hitters since 2024 in:



- BA (.335)

- OBP (.466)

- SLG% (.706)

- OPS (1.172)

- wRC+ (224)

- HR (65)

- RBI (170)

- WAR (13.7)



No one better, no one close.