New York Yankees Superstar Rewriting Record Books With Once-in-a-Lifetime Stretch
It has been an excellent start to the season for the New York Yankees, who will be seeking to continue their winning ways over the weekend.
This year, the Yankees have had their fair share of concerns, but have been able to overcome a lot of injuries to key players.
The starting rotation was hit hardest by the injury bug with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt all starting the year on the injured list. However, despite many of the replacements not pitching well, the team has still found ways to win.
One of the major reasons for their success early on has been the performance of their offense. New York got off to a historic start in terms of hitting home runs, and the lineup has shown great balance and power this campaign.
While there were certainly some concerns about the unit after losing Juan Soto, everyone seemingly forgot that they still had arguably the best hitter in baseball in Aaron Judge.
The 32-year-old slugger is in the middle of a very impressive prime of his career. Starting in 2022, he was able to win his first AL MVP. That season, he slashed .311/.425/.686 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI.
It was a historic year for Judge, setting the AL record for home runs in a campaign.
Unfortunately, in 2023, his season was shortened due to injury, but he was on pace for another fantastic year. The 32-year-old played in just 107 games, but slashed .267/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 75 RBI. If not for missing so much time, he might have won an AL MVP that year as well.
After the injury-shortened campaign, he followed it up with arguably the best season of his career in 2024. On his way to a second MVP, he slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI.
Now, while the 2024 campaign was fantastic, Judge is off to an amazing start in 2025. So far, he has slashed .415/.513/.734 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in just 25 games.
The reigning AL MVP is the favorite to repeat, and his prime should be greatly appreciated by the Yankees.