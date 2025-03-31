Yankees Already Destroying Record Books With Controversial Torpedo Bats
Thanks to some special help, the 2025 New York Yankees are off and running.
The Yankees dominated the Milwaukee Brewers during their season-opening series at Yankee Stadium, sweeping all three games from the reigning NL Central champs. Using its new "torpedo bats," New York's offense torched the Brewers to the tune of 36 runs and 34 hits, setting numerous records along the way.
The ball was flying out of Yankee Stadium, at least for the Yankees. They crushed a staggering 15 home runs, tying an MLB record for most homers through the first three games of a season. New York now shares the record with the 2006 Detroit Tigers, who went on to win 95 games and the American League pennant behind Justin Verlander, Magglio Ordonez, Ivan Rodriguez and others.
That bodes well for the Yankees, who are looking to repeat as AL champs after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series.
New York's 36 runs through the first three games are a franchise record. More than half of those runs came during Saturday afternoon's 20-9 beatdown, which saw the Yankees launch a team-record nine homers.
For an encore, the Yankees scored 12 run on 11 hits Sunday, socking four home runs. Two of those came from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is in his first full season in the Bronx after being acquired from the Miami Marlins last summer.
New York's historic weekend followed a relatively quiet 4-2 Opening Day win on Thursday. The Yankees won 4-2 in a pitching duel between former All-Stars Carlos Rodon and Freddy Peralta, swatting two homers.
Eight New York players have already homered so far, led by Aaron Judge's league-leading four. The defending AL MVP also leads the Major Leagues in runs (eight), RBI (11), slugging (1.818), OPS (2.461) and total bases (20), making him an early frontrunner for his third career MVP.
Of the 22 MLB players with multiple home runs so far, the Yankees have four: Judge (four), Chisholm (three), Anthony Volpe (two) and Austin Wells (two).
While the new Yankee Stadium has been one of the most homer-friendly parks in baseball since it opened in 2009, New York's performance was both impressive and encouraging, especially against Milwaukee's talented pitching staff. The Brewers ranked fifth in ERA (3.65) last year, so it's not like the Yankees were beating up on a bottom-feeder like the Chicago White Sox.
Despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency and losing Giancarlo Stanton to injury, the Bronx Bombers appear to be just fine without them.
New York will look to maintain its early-season power surge at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week, who also have a loaded lineup led by MLB home run co-leader Eugenio Suarez. The Yankees may need their "torpedo bats" if they want to outslug the dangerous Diamondbacks, who are 2-2 after splitting their season-opening series with the Chicago Cubs.
Arizona ranks first in hits (46) and third in runs (27) behind New York and the Dodgers, so another high-scoring series could be in store for the Yankees.