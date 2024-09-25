New York Yankees' Surging Starter Lands on IL in Crushing Blow
The New York Yankees' rotation was on track to enter the postseason at full strength—until now.
On Wednesday afternoon, the club announced that left-handed starter Nestor Cortes Jr. has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left elbow flexor strain. A few hours earlier, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported that Cortes, who was scheduled to start against the Orioles on Wednesday, was undergoing an MRI.
In his absence, Marcus Stroman will rejoin the rotation, and fellow right-hander Cody Poteet has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This injury likely sidelines Cortes through at least the start of the ALDS, although flexor strains have been known to linger well beyond the 15-day mark.
Cortes, 29, had been on a remarkable run lately. He allowed just one earned run in his past 15.1 innings and has not allowed more than one earned run in six of his past seven outings. For the season, he boasts a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, a 22.8% strikeout rate, and a 5.5% walk rate across a career-high 174.1 innings, starting 30 of his 31 appearances.
Earlier this month, the veteran left-hander had been moved to the bullpen for his turn in the rotation but quickly returned to starting in place of Stroman. With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt filling the first four rotation spots, it remained unclear whether the Yankees would use Cortes as a starter or reliever in the postseason. Regardless, he was expected to be a vital asset for a team with only two lefty relievers on its 40-man roster—Tim Hill and Tim Mayza—neither of whom miss bats as effectively as Cortes.
For now, Stroman will take Cortes’ place in the starting rotation as the regular season comes to a close, likely positioning him as the top option in long relief for the postseason, barring any further injuries. The Yankees are one win away from clinching the AL East title, with two games remaining against the Orioles before finishing the regular season with a three-game home series against the Pirates.