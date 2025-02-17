New York Yankees Top Prospect Projected To Make Positive Impact in Rookie Year
The New York Yankees have entered Spring Training, and the franchise is preparing for what they hope will be another excellent year.
Despite losing one of the best players in baseball in free agency, the Yankees have put together a strong lineup on paper.
With first base being a major issue for the team in recent seasons, they signed veteran Paul Goldschmidt to replace Anthony Rizzo who dealt with tons of injuries in New York that kept him out of action for a good amount of time.
Even though Goldschmidt might not be the player he once was, he has been extremely durable and statistically will be a significant upgrade compared to what the Yankees received from Rizzo.
In the outfield, the addition of Cody Bellinger was the move to help replace Juan Soto. The former MVP will be playing center field for New York, allowing Aaron Judge to slide back to right field.
Those two are proven players and will be likely hitting at the top or in the middle of the order.
The real question mark for New York will be Jasson Dominguez in left field.
The talented prospect will be getting his chance to finally start in the Majors this season, and he has the potential to be a great player for the Yankees.
Brian Murphy of MLB.com recently predicted that he will be an impact rookie in 2025.
“Domínguez has been a ballyhooed prospect for so long, it's easy to overlook that he turned 22 years old just last week. He has been a Top 100 prospect every year since 2020 ... He may never be the next Mickey Mantle or Mike Trout as some predicted when Domínguez was a teenager, but for 2025, he could be the Yankees' leadoff hitter and is projected as a top-50 outfielder by WAR, tied with the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández," he wrote.
As New York’s best prospect for several years now, the time to prove himself is here for Dominguez.
Injuries have been a bit of an issue for the 22-year-old, but when healthy he can be a 30/30 type of player.
For the Yankees, he might be the early favorite to be the leadoff hitter with his ability to hit for contact and run the bases well. That spot in the lineup will be something that Aaron Boone and New York will be trying to figure out during Spring Training.
Even though the top prospect will be the starting left fielder on Opening Day more than likely, he will have to prove himself still in the big leagues.
Overall, if Dominguez stays healthy and performs up to his capabilities, he can be a great piece for the Yankees in 2025, and for a long time after.