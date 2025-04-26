New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays Game Rained Out, Set for Sunday Twinbill
Saturday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to sustained inclement weather.
That game will now be made up on Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader that will start at 1:35 p.m. eastern
Per the Yankees, only tickets dated Sunday, April 27, will be valid for the doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday's game will not be valid for the doubleheader. Saturday's game is also considered the second game of the single admission doubleheader and will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Both games will be broadcast on the YES Network.
For fans that have tickets to Saturday's game they may exchange those for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability, as described in the Yankees rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/rain check. Tickets can be exchanged online only and cannot be exchanged in person at the Yankee Stadium ticket office.
The Yankees will start left-handed pitcher Max Fried (4-0, 1.42) in the first game of the doubleheader and right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt in the second game.
Toronto expects to start Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16) in the first game and Chris Bassitt (2-1, 1.88) in the second game.
New York is coming off a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Friday, one, in which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 15th career home run at Yankee Stadium, the most of his career as a visiting player at any ballpark.
After the doubleheader, the Yankees head to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles that starts on Monday at Camden Yards.