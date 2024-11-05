New York Yankees Trade Veteran Outfielder to Hated Rivals
Even the bitterest of rivals can be trade partners sometimes.
On Monday, the New York Yankees traded outfielder Taylor Trammell to the Houston Astros in exchange for future cash considerations.
The deal comes just one day after the Yankees added Trammell back to the 40-man roster along with right-handed pitcher Yerry de los Santos and catcher J.C. Escarra. Had the Yankees not brought Trammell up, the Astros or any other team could have signed him without the Yankees receiving anything in return. Since he was on the 40-man roster, New York was able to trade him for cash.
Trammell, a once promising prospect, has thus far failed to live up to being selected 35th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Houston will be the sixth organization that Trammell has been a part of in his nine-year professional career.
The outfielder landed in New York after the Yankees claimed him from the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season in April. Trammell made headlines in October when social media realized that he would be the only player guaranteed a World Series ring thanks to the fact that he spent time with both the Dodgers and the Yankees this year.
Trammell suited up in just five games for the Yankees before being designated for assignment for the third time in just over a month. In two plate appearances with New York, Trammell recorded a hit and a walk while scoring two runs.
The 27-year-old spent most of the season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. For the Railriders, Trammell slashed .256/.381/.488 with 18 home runs, 63 RBI, and 20 stolen bases in 106 games.
In 126 career MLB games, Trammell has managed a career batting average of just .167 with 15 home runs and an OPS of .633.