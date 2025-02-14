New York Yankees Trying to Sign Cross-Town Rival Makes Perfect Sense
With Spring Training starting up for the New York Yankees, there is still one area of the team that it would be ideal to improve before the start of the campaign.
It has been a busy and largely successful offseason for the Yankees. Despite losing one of their best players, New York pivoted nicely and has a well-balanced team both in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
Due to the loss of one of the best hitters in free agency, all eyes will be on how the offense does without him in 2025. The Yankees were able to help soften the blow by acquiring two former MVPs.
Bringing in both Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger appear to be strong moves for New York, with both having the potential to succeed in 2025.
First base has been a bit of a mess in recent years due to injuries to Anthony Rizzo and Goldschmidt, despite his age, is an iron man at the position.
The acquisition of Bellinger is an appealing one. Left-handed sluggers generally do well in Yankee Stadium, and with some down power numbers in recent years, the former MVP could take a step back closer to stardom with the change of scenery.
However, there is still one glaring need in the lineup and that is at third base. Currently, DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera appear to be likely choices to start. This isn’t what many want to hear, but options to improve are limited.
One player who makes sense for the Yankees is infielder Jose Iglesias. The 35-year-old had the best year of his career with the New York Mets in 2024. He slashed 337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 85 games.
With the ability to play in multiple spots in the field, Iglesias would be an excellent depth piece and insurance for New York.
While he likely won’t have the .337 batting average he did in 2024 again, he is a solid contact hitter at a .283 lifetime.
Also, his effort and energy seemed to generate a lot of camaraderie in the clubhouse. His song ‘OMG’ took over the town during the Mets’ run to the postseason.
At this stage of the offseason, it’s a bit surprising that the Mets haven’t brought him back considering how well he not only performed but how much he was liked in the clubhouse.
The cross-town rivals appear like they will be going in a different direction at second base and on their bench, leaving the door wide open for the Yankees to sign him.