New York Yankees Veteran Starting Pitcher Not Participating in Team Workouts
With pitchers reporting for the New York Yankees, there has been one notable name who has yet to workout with the team.
After the Yankees decided to sign Max Fried to a long-term deal in free agency, it resulted in New York having six starting pitchers in the mix heading into Spring Training.
The odd man out became former All-Star Marcus Stroman who signed a two-year deal with the Yankees last winter.
Unfortunately, his first season in New York wasn’t great, and he was especially bad in the second half of the campaign. The Yankees ultimately decided to remove him from the rotation down the stretch due to his poor performance on the mound.
Currently, Stroman is still under contract for 2025 at a hefty $18 million price tag. Furthermore, if he reaches the 150 innings pitched mark it will trigger an additional year the right-hander can opt into.
With the Yankees’ desire to trade him and free up some more money, Stroman has seemingly elected to not participate in workouts with the team so far.
Due to him also wanting to be traded to a team where he can be a starter, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Even though things haven’t worked out in New York, the right-hander has had a good amount of success as a pitcher for multiple teams.
With Spring Training officially starting and some free agents coming off the board recently, rosters will begin to take shape.
Injuries will also occur around the league which could present the need for a starter.
The Yankees will certainly have to eat some of his salary for 2025, but parting ways seems inevitable at this point.