New York Yankees Viewed as ‘Fit’ for Lockdown Closer
The New York Yankees have struggled in recent weeks, a first for them in the 2024 campaign. While both sides of the baseball haven't performed how they did at the beginning of the season, the bullpen has been a massive issue.
Entering Saturday night's game, the Yankees bullpen had a 5.16 ERA in their last 29 games, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Hoch added that in their first 48 games, they had a 2.49 ERA.
Bullpen help is needed, and for a true contender, it has to be upgraded in the biggest way. Having a bad bullpen not only causes issues in October, but it'll also cause New York to slip out of the top spot in the American League East/
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has a solution to their bullpen woes. Feinsand listed trade candidates and potential fits, listing Carlos Estevez for the Yankees.
"Virtually every contender out there will be looking for bullpen help in the coming weeks, one reason the Angels should consider jumping the market with Estévez, who is earning $6.75 million this season and headed for free agency in the fall.
"The closer has a 0.79 ERA and .327 OPS allowed in his past 11 outings, successfully converting all seven of his save opportunities. He’s pitched in setup roles in past seasons, making him a prime trade-rental candidate for clubs seeking either a closer or a late-inning bridge to their current ninth-inning man."
Estevez has been a sub 3.90 ERA arm for the last three years, but he looks to be on his way to the best season of his career.
He had a few tough outings early but has been lights out in recent weeks. He also hits free agency at the end of 2024, which should lead to the struggling Los Angeles Angels to trade him.
The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA, 3.06 FIP, 0.83 WHIP, and has struck out 25 in 24.0 innings pitched. He's done a great job of limiting walks, allowing just three free bases.
An All-Star in 2023, the 31-year-old has been the Angels closer. However, there's a chance that he wouldn't pitch in that role with New York.
Whether he'd be used as a closer or not will be decided by the coaching staff, but if they have an opportunity to land a high-level relief pitcher for a decent price, the Dominican Republic native could be a great option.