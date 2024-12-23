New York Yankees Were in The Mix to Sign Carlos Santana
The New York Yankees have filled their void at first base.
Although the Yankees wound up signing 2022 NL MVP winner Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal, they were also "in the mix" for Carlos Santana, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
But Santana ultimately chose to go back to the Cleveland Guardians, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career (2010-2017) as well as a second stint in 2019-2020. Cleveland brought back Santana on a one-year, $12 million deal and traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks on the same day.
Despite turning 39-years-old next April, Santana is still a productive player and had heavy interest from a number of teams beyond the Yankees.
"Santana said both New York teams, Detroit and Arizona also were in the mix, while San Diego andTexas had asked him to wait," Rosenthal wrote.
Santana played in 150 games for the Minnesota Twins last season, slashing .238/.328/.420 with a .749 OPS, 23 home runs and 71 RBI. He also won the first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2024.
Santana may have been a better fit for the Yankees given he is a switch-hitter, but it was abundantly clear that he wanted to return to Cleveland.
Per Rosenthal, Santana turned down a one-year deal with a player option that would have reunited him with the Seattle Mariners, where he played 79 games in 2022.
Santana would've been a solid option for the Yankees, but Goldschmidt is one year younger and had a strong second-half last season. He was also red-hot in his final 30 games, hitting .330 with a .920 OPS.
The Yankees now have a better chance at acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado, who would need to waive his no-trade clause, due to the close relationship he and Goldschmidt had in St. Louis.
The Yankees were looking for a stopgap option at first base and instead of Santana they got Goldschmidt.