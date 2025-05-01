New York Yankees Will Be Contender to Add Front-Line Starter at Trade Deadline
It has been a great first month of the season for the New York Yankees, who have overcome a lot of challenges early on.
Even though the Yankees are in first place in the American League East and their record indicates they are one of the top teams in the league, it hasn’t been easy for New York.
This spring, the Yankees were ravaged by injuries, especially to the starting rotation. Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt all started the year on the injured list, and so far only one of those three has pitched this campaign.
As expected with three projected starters out, New York’s rotation has struggled at times. While Max Fried has been fantastic and Carlos Rodon has been very good, the rest of the unit has struggled for the most part.
With World Series expectations this year, the Yankees might be in the market for another starting pitcher before the trade deadline to solidify the unit once again.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about New York to be a contender for a front-line starter in Miami Marlins pitcher and former NL Cy Young, Sandy Alcantara.
“While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the Chicago Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.”
Alcantara is going to be one of the most-talked about players from now until the trade deadline with the Marlins likely to be sellers.
Even though he is a former NL Cy Young, it is going to be tricky to navigate his market. The right-hander is coming off missing the entire 2024 campaign with Tommy John surgery, and his return has been lackluster so far.
In 2025, he has totaled a 2-3 record and 8.31 ERA, with his strikeout per nine numbers down.
After missing so much time, it’s not overly surprising that he has struggled, but it will result in New York having to be mindful about pursuing him.
Alcantara is still under contract for the next several years at a very team friendly number if he returns to Cy Young form, but that can also be viewed as a negative if he isn’t the same pitcher anymore.
Currently, adding another front-end starter makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. While Fried is proving to be the ace of the staff, it’s hard to trust the inconsistencies that come with Rodon’s game.
Furthermore, while Gil was the AL Rookie of the Year, he still has a lot to prove.
Even though Alcantara might not be the ideal target, he will be an option and the Yankees will certainly be in the mix for a front-end starter.