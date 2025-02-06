New York Yankees Will Expect 'Big Things' From Newly Acquired All-Star Closer
With pitchers and catchers reporting in less than a week for the New York Yankees, the 2025 season is nearly here.
After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the Yankees have had a busy offseason trying to make upgrades to once again get back to the Fall Classic.
New York has had a solid winter, prioritizing both their lineup and pitch staff. The depth of the Yankees heading into the campaign could arguably be one of their greatest strengths. This was a team that was star-heavy last year, but appears more evened out.
One area that they did see a massive upgrade to was in the bullpen. New York was spoiled for many years with the greatest closer of all time Mariano Rivera. However, they have done fairly well since he retired with the likes of David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman.
Now, the Yankees might have the best closer in the game once again. This offseason, New York was able to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
The closer spot became a bit of an issue for the Yankees last season with some struggles from Clay Holmes, but it is going to be a strength heading into 2025 now.
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic recently spoke about Williams heading into Spring Training. He highlighted that New York will be expecting big things from the former All-Star.
“Perhaps the best closer in the game, Williams will be a free agent after the 2025 season. The Yankees need big things out of the 30-year-old righty after trading lefty starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers for him.”
It has been a great start to his career for the 30-year-old closer. In six seasons in the big leagues, he has totaled a (27-10) record, 1.83 ERA, and 68 saves.
While a stress fracture kept him out a good chunk of the 2024 campaign, Williams has a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 inning pitched. This followed up arguably his best season in 2023, when he totaled 36 saves and a 1.53 ERA.
For the last three seasons, the talented right-hander has had an ERA under 2.00, putting him in the elite category.
However, even though he has been great for the Brewers, closing out games for the Yankees will be a much harder task. Pitching in New York is never easy and some really good pitchers have crumbled under the bright lights.
Williams seems to be ready to embrace that pressure and with it being a contract year, a successful season will do wonders for his wallet. The Yankees are expecting big things from the right-hander and if he is healthy, he will likely deliver.