New York Yankees Young Catcher 'Emerging Into a Real Leader' for Team
There has not been much for the New York Yankees and their fans to get excited about during spring training.
Their camp more closely resembles an injury ward in a hospital than a baseball team preparing for the regular season since several key contributors have already been lost for large chunks of the year or will be sidelined for the entire campaign.
Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He was the second pitcher to go under the knife for that operation after prospect Chase Hampton.
Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is going to be sidelined until the summer with a lat issue. Fellow pitchers JT Brubaker, Jake Cousins and Scott Effross all suffered injuries in spring training.
As did designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu.
That is a lot of production that needs to be replaced out of the gate, making it all hands on deck for the Yankees to ensure things don’t go off the rails.
Luckily for New York, there are a few players who look ready to step into larger-than-anticipated roles to pick up the slack.
One of them is catcher Austin Wells.
He finished in third place in the AL Rookie of the Year race last year, recording a .229/.322/.395 slash line with 13 home runs, 18 doubles and 55 RBI.
His role expanded as the season wore on, eventually becoming the protection in the lineup for AL MVP Aaron Judge as the cleanup hitter.
This spring, he has been a standout performer for the club, earning the praise of his manager, Aaron Boone.
“I think he’s excellent behind the plate and is emerging into a real leader. He will be one of the best offensive catchers in baseball this year, not next,” said Boone, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
Wells has been hitting incredibly well, showcasing impressive power as well.
He has a slash line of .346/.393/.731, hitting three home runs with one double and six RBI. The Yankees are going to need that to carry over into the regular season with the bat of Stanton absent from the middle of the order.
However, it isn’t only his offense that is shining in camp, as he is receiving praise for his work behind the plate as well.
“He was the starting catcher and a main cog in handling a pitching staff that made it to the World Series. His pitching staff gives him high praise for his work behind the plate,” wrote Bowden.
At 25 years old, Wells isn’t even scratching the surface of his potential.
He looks to be a strong foundational piece for the team to build around as someone their pitching staff loves working with, to go along with an improving bat.