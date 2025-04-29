New York Yankees Young Pitcher Addresses His Roller Coaster Season
The New York Yankees knew they would have some trouble in their starting rotation this year.
After it looked like their starting five was going to be a strength of this team following the signing of Max Fried, injuries to multiple key figures during spring training created a new reality for the reigning American League champions that suggested there could be some struggles coming for that unit.
Instead of having Gerrit Cole heading up the group following by Fried, AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt, the Opening Day roster featured three different pitchers when Cole, Gil and Schmidt were placed on the injured list.
Former top prospect Will Warren was inserted into the rotation.
He got some experience in 2024, but that stint left little to be encouraged by with a 10.32 ERA.
There wasn't much concern surrounding the right-hander since he was expected to get some more seasoning in Triple-A to start the season, but after the Yankees were down three pitchers, he was thrust back into action.
And that has created uneven performances in the early going of the campaign.
At times, Warren has flashed the stuff that earned him the top prospect moniker, producing three outings where he has allowed just six runs total in 15 innings pitched with one strikeout per frame.
But he's also had starts where he has given up four runs or was pulled before getting out of the second inning.
On Monday, it was one of his difficult outings.
Warren has handed the loss after being credited with four earned runs, allowing an RBI double in the second inning before getting tagged for a three-run homer in the third.
"It's been up and down," he said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
That's to be expected during the early part of his career, but because of the injuries to key pitchers to start the year, he has been thrown into the fire with the expectation of producing.
More consistent outings could eventually come.
Warren has shown marked improvement on a year-over-year basis.
In 2024, across six appearances and 22 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 26 earned runs on 33 hits, striking out 29 batters and walking 10 for a WHIP of 1.90.
This season, across six appearances and 24 innings pitched, has allowed 15 earned runs on 22 hits, striking out 26 batters and walking 12 for a WHIP of 1.42.
As long as Warren continues to stay healthy and doesn't implode in a manner that would force New York to send him to the minors, he'll remain in the rotation gaining valuable experience until Gil makes his return later in the summer.
Hopefully by that time, the roller coaster he's been on early this season will level out.