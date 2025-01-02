Paul Goldschmidt Highlights Reason for Choosing to Sign With Yankees
To ring in the New Year, the New York Yankees organized an introductory media session with their new first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt.
Despite a middling 2024 season, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt is just two seasons removed from a brilliant NL MVP season with the St. Louis Cardinals and has been a consistently strong hitter across his career; he brings a .289/.381/.510 lifetime slash line to the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees also landed the veteran first baseman at a modest price, with Goldschmidt even turning down larger contract offers from other teams to don the pinstripes.
There's a reason for that: Goldschmidt loves playing in New York.
“I love it. I’ve always loved it,” Goldschmidt said to the media. “All those big games are something I’ve loved; those are my best memories. Just to feel the energy walking out of the dugout, that was really fun. It was something I was excited about, and the energy is high every game there. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Of course, there were other factors at play behind Goldschmidt's decision to sign with the Yankees. He's been teammates with players who spent time in the Bronx, all of whom have spoken highly about the organization. The Yankees are also coming off a season where they won the American League pennant; Goldschmidt, who has yet to play in a World Series, should have a great opportunity to reach the Fall Classic with them.
But perhaps the most impressive part about Goldschmidt's admiration of the Yankees and their home atmosphere is that he hasn't played in the Bronx very often. Until the upcoming season, the 37-year-old played 14 seasons, all in the National League with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals; due to interleague arrangements prior to 2023, he only played in Yankee Stadium once from 2011 to 2022, which was a three-game set in 2013 when he was with the D-Backs.
Goldschmidt finally got another opportunity to play in front of the Bronx faithful over 11 years later, when the Cardinals came to town from August 30 to September 1, 2024. Continuing a resurgent second half of the season, the veteran collected seven hits (four for extra bases) in 13 plate appearances over those three games; when counting his previous three games in Yankee Stadium over a decade earlier, Goldschmidt is 12-for-26 in the Bronx.
Now, the 37-year-old will be playing 81 games in that stadium, in front of a passionate fanbase and in the midst of high-octane energy throughout.