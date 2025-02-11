Recent Signing for New York Yankees Could Be Valuable Postseason Weapon
Pitchers and catchers have reported for Spring Training as the New York Yankees are officially getting set for the start of the season.
This winter, the Yankees were very busy trying to improve a team that was able to reach the World Series in 2024. Despite things likely not going the way that they would have wanted at first, they ended up making some strong moves to boost the all-around roster.
Upgrading the bullpen was a desire of the front office after the struggles of their closer Clay Holmes down the stretch in 2024. New York certainly addressed that issue by trading for Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The right-hander has the potential to be the best closer in the game and is a former All-Star, so some of the issues they had should be fixed with this addition.
Relief pitching is key, especially in the postseason.
Starters generally don’t go deep into games anymore, so even though the rotation will be a strength of the Yankees, they need a good bullpen as well.
Recently, they were able to address a remaining need with the re-signing of Tim Hill. The veteran southpaw was excellent for New York in the second half of the campaign and in the playoffs as well.
The Yankees added another potential left-handed option on minor league deal, signing former Atlanta Braves' reliever Tyler Matzek, who will be trying to prove himself after missing the entire 2023 season and making just 10 appearances in 2024.
With it being a minor league deal, there is no risk for New York to take a chance on a pitcher who, before getting injured, was very solid for the Braves.
In four campaigns with Atlanta, the southpaw totaled a 3.40 ERA, which got inflated a bit in 2024 when he came back from injury.
While the regular season numbers are solid, where Matzek shined was in the playoffs. Across 24.1 innings in 2020 and 2021, the southpaw totaled an outstanding 4-0 record and 1.48 ERA.
Pitching in October isn’t an easy thing to accomplish at a high level, and the veteran has showed he isn’t afraid of the moment.
For Matzek, he will first have to prove himself in Spring Training that he should be in the Majors once again.
If he can accomplish that, he is a proven winner in the postseason, which is when the Yankees will need him the most.