Report: New York Yankees Radio Legend Could Return For Playoffs
WFAN's New York Yankees radio booth may be calling in a renowned pinch-hitter for the postseason.
Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, John Sterling may be ready to reprise his role as the radio voice of the Yankees once their postseason run gets underway this fall. Marchand's report says that Sterling will speak with Chris Oliviero, an executive in WFAN's parent company Audacy, to determine the next steps.
“The ball is in their court,” Sterling told Marchand. “They would have to ask. I would feel bad for the guys who have done the games all year.”
Sterling, 86, stepped down as the primary voice of the Yankees in April, ending a 36-year run at the mike. Since then, a variety of voices, including those of Emmanuel Berbari, Rickie Ricardo, and Justin Shackil have called games next to incumbent color commentator Suzyn Waldman. Special guests such as Meredith Marakovits, Brandon Tierney, and Craig Carton have also filled in as the Yankees (75-53) close in on a return to the MLB postseason.
Marchand's report says that Sterling's commitment ... or lack thereof ... to call both home and road playoff games could be a sticking point in a potential return. Sterling had noticeably cut down on road games during his final years in the booth and cited the frequent travel as one of the reasons why he walked away.
This week saw Sterling briefly return to the WFAN booth, as he called a couple of innings of the 9-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Sterling's voice continues to be a Bronx mainstay in the meantime, as his famous call of "Yankees win! Theeeeeeeee Yankees win!" is played over the speakers at Yankee Stadium following each pinstriped victory.