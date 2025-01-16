Rival Showing Interest in Yankees' Free Agent Relief Target
Much has already been said about the New York Yankees' current need to add a left-handed reliever this offseason.
And according to a January 15 article from The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, they have their eyes on three specific southpaws at this point.
"As of Tuesday, the team’s biggest priority seemed to be adding a left-handed reliever, with names such as Tim Hill, Brooks Raley and Andrew Chafin each being discussed, according to a league source," Kuty wrote.
The Yankees' front office bringing any of these three relievers to the Bronx would be a great addition ahead of spring training. However, a January 15 report on X from Newsday's Tim Healey conveyed that the Yankees aren't the only team in New York that has an interest in Hill.
"Mets relief bit: They’ve been interested lately in lefthander Tim Hill, per source.
"Hill had a 2.05 ERA in 35 appearances after joining the Yankees last year (plus a 1.08 ERA in 10 postseason games).
"He would be a good fit for the Mets, who could use relievers/a lefty," Healey wrote on X.
As it happens, the Mets' only left-handed reliever on their 40-man roster right now is Danny Young, who posted a 4.54 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched during the 2024 regular season.
It will be fascinating where Hill decides to sign if both the Mets and Yankees offer him a contract. What's for sure is that Yankees fans would prefer to not lose a third player from their 2024 roster to their cross-town rival this offseason.