Sources: Yankees, Cubs Have Discussed Will Warren in Cody Bellinger Trade Talks
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have been discussing a trade for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
After losing superstar Juan Soto in free agency to the cross-town rival New York Mets, the Yankees pivoted to lefty starting pitcher Max Fried (eight-years, $218 million) and are looking for big bats to fill the void left in their lineup as well.
The Yankees are engaged in talks surrounding Bellinger and one name that has been brought up is New York's No. 5 prospect in righty pitcher Will Warren, as sources told Yankees On SI.
Warren is being made available in the Yankees' quest to look for outfield help on the trade market, but a deal with Chicago or other teams would likely require additional pieces in a potential package.
The other dilemma between the Yankees and Cubs is money. As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, Chicago wants the Yankees to pay close to the full $52.5 million that Bellinger is owed across the next two seasons.
Bellinger appears to be a perfect fit for the Yankees given he is a lefty hitter that can play first base, center field and left field. The Yankees have interest in righty swingers such as Alex Bregman, Christian Walker and Pete Alonso, but the addition of Bellinger would give their lineup more balance.
The Yankees have also been talking to the Houston Astros about superstar left-handed hitting outfielder Kyle Tucker, but this slugger would cost a ton in a trade, including AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil who has been mentioned.
As for Warren, the 25-year-old righty had a 5.91 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 23 starts (109.2 innings) for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024. He also made his MLB debut with the Yankees, posting a 10.32 ERA in five starts (six appearances) across 22.2 big-league innings last season.
Warren's best campaign in the minors came in 2023, where he went 10-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 25 starts (27 appearances, 129 innings) between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.