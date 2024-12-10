Star First Baseman 'Doesn't Appear to Be' a Yankees' Free Agent Target
After news broke late Sunday evening of Juan Soto shockingly signing with the New York Yankees' cross-town rivals on a record-breaking $765 million contract, they are now searching for another prolific bat to pair with Aaron Judge in their lineup.
First baseman Pete Alonso, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Mets and is now a free agent for the first time, has been a name that has swirled around this offseason and that the Yankees may target.
Despite needing a first baseman after the Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for the 2025 season, paying him a $6 million buyout instead, the Bronx Bombers are reportedly not interested in making Alonso a Yankee.
On Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that Alonso "doesn't appear to be" on the Yankees' radar, even after losing out on Soto's free agency sweepstakes.
Alonso, who turned 30 years old on December 7, has become one the league's most prolific home run hitters since making his big league debut in 2019. However, the slugger is coming off a down year in 2024 by his standards; despite appearing in all 162 regular-season games for the Mets last season, he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with a career-low .788 OPS and 34 home runs, with 88 RBI. Alonso also struck out 172 times last year in 608 at-bats, the second-most in his career.
The Yankees' decision not to pursue Alonso should not come as a surprise, considering their lineup already has two right-handed power hitters over the age of 30, those being Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Just like Alonso, the Bronx Bombers' power-hitting duo are prone to strikeout issues.
In 158 games in 2024, Judge struck out 172 times, while Stanton, who was limited to 114 games, struck out 143 times.
Feinsand also listed Alex Bregman and Christian Walker as potential fits for the Yankees, as well as potentially trading for outfielders Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker and third baseman Nolan Arenado; the latter has been rumored to be willing to switch to first base if he gets dealt.
While adding Alonso would certainly be an upgrade at first base for the Yankees after not getting much production from the position last season, New York's main focus should be adding a younger bat in their lineup who can also add more versatility.