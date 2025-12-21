Yankees Land Marlins Starting Pitcher in New Trade Idea

The New York Yankees are still presumably shopping for another starting pitcher to strengthen their rotation in the spring, and they may have their answer on the Miami Marlins.

In a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter suggested that the Yankees could trade outfielder Jasson Dominguez to the Marlins for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, assuming the Yankees' outfield dreams come true.

"Flipping [Dominguez] to an offense-needy team in the Marlins in exchange for Edward Cabrera would fill a spot in the starting rotation to help bridge the gap to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón returning," Reuter wrote. "[...] Backup Plan: Trade Jasson Domínguez to the Reds for Brady Singer, Chase Petty."

Dominguez's Future in the MLB

Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Marlins, deep in a rebuild, could make good use of "the Martian", who has shown great potential so far in New York. Dominguez, 22, had 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 98 hits this season. That said, Dominguez has struggled as a defender, with -10 outs above average in 2025 placing him in the second percentile for fielding.

On the other hand, Dominguez boasts an impressive sprint speed and arm strength in the top 20% of players, suggesting that he might develop into an impressive defender with enough time. The Yankees, who should be making the most of their time with one of the greatest players to ever play the game in Aaron Judge, just have no time to lose as he enters his year 34 season.

How Cabrera Fits in New York

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) catches the baseball against the New York Mets during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cabrera is coming off a 3.53 ERA season in Miami, the second best of his career, over 26 starts. Promoted to the majors in 2021, Cabrera would serve to make up for some of the Yankees' missing arms at the beginning of the season, with Cole and Rodón expected to return in the late spring or early summer. Clarke Schmidt, another injured ace, has no return timeline as of yet.

Cabrera would join a rotation that currently consists of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough, with Yarbrough expected to return to the bullpen once the two injured starters make their way back.

The trade, of course, would depend on the Yankees ability to land an outfield target like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker in free agency, which they are currently working to do. If they can't manage to land either player, the Yankees may ultimately rely on Dominguez in the outfield, or at least give him a shot at the position along with rising outfield prospect Spencer Jones.

