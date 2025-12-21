Yankees' Aaron Boone Shares Surprising Jazz Chisholm Update

Jazz Chisholm may not be going anywhere after all. The New York Yankees have been vague about their intentions this offseason, but after initially stating that they are "open-minded" on "challenge trades" for Chisholm, manager Aaron Boone revealed that he still very much sees Jazz in pinstripes next season.

“I do," Boone said, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "But again, you never know what’s going to happen as teams are maneuvering their rosters and whatever. I do expect him, but you never know what’s going to happen where teams match up on certain things, but, no, I’m planning on him being right in the middle of the lineup.”

Chisholm's performance in 2025 certainly earned him another year on the team, but he is only under team control for one more year, and there has been no sign of an extension for his contract. Chisholm, 27, has mentioned that loves playing in New York, and at the moment their infield is far weaker without him.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

"I don't want to leave New York," Chisholm said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "If you've ever played here, you would never want to leave. At the end of the day, it just depends on if they want me. That's the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me."

Yankees' Infield Worse Without Chisholm

The Yankees' other every day infielders, at the moment, are Ryan McMahon, Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe's interim replacement, either Jose Caballero or Oswaldo Cabrera, depending on how they each do. The infield may also include Amed Rosario taking turns at first base, in light of another recent reveal from Boone. In that case, Rice is likely to play catcher to keep his bat in the lineup while adding a righty in Rosario.

Chisholm's 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases this season were nothing to sneeze at, and they came despite a lengthy oblique injury that hampered Chisholm for longer than expected. Chisholm is likely to exceed that expectation next season, which may earn him a longer-term place on the roster if the Yankees will have him.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) and third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) stand on the field during player introductions before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The trade rumors began to heat up ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings, with MLB's Bryan Hoch floating the idea of trading Chisholm for some of the Yankees' more pressing offseason needs, like a starter or a hard-hitting outfielder. However, unless the Yankees can get an infielder like Bo Bichette to take his place, they are unlikely to do better than Jazz at second. We'll hope Boone's instincts are correct.

