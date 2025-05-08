Surprising Yankees Star Now Tied for Lead in This Clutch Statistic
The New York Yankees have not been strangers to dramatic and historic moments this year.
From dominant first inning performances with the long ball to walk-off losses and wins, this first month and change of the 2025 season has been filled with electricity.
Wednesday was no different.
After being no-hit through six innings, Cody Bellinger tied things up at one with a 373-foot homer to right field that got Yankee Stadium rocking.
Frustration later returned to the stands when the San Diego Padres took a two-run lead in the top of the eighth, but Trent Grisham gave them something to cheer about when he blasted a pinch-hit two-run homer to knot things up at three apiece.
There was a lot of irony in this series for Grisham.
He spent four years with the Padres before he was included in the Juan Soto trade package as the after thought, but following Soto's departure for the crosstown rival New York Mets this winter, it's been Grisham who has had the better season so far.
HIs eighth inning homer was his 10th of the year, already one more than he had all of 2024.
Per MLB Network, it was also the seventh game-tying or go-ahead home run from Grisham this season, tied for the most in Major League Baseball with Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and one more than Aaron Judge's six.
It's been a remarkable campaign for Grisham.
The two-time Gold Glove winner had only produced an OPS+ above the league average of 100 in his career twice -- during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and in 2021.
Right now, his OPS+ is 173.
He's also slashing .284/.370/.602 with 10 homers and 20 RBI in 31 games and 101 plate appearances.
Grisham has been incredible for the Yankees to start the year, and if he can continue to produce at this level, he'll no longer be thought of as the throw in piece who was only brought in by the Soto deal.