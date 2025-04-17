Sustained Success Driving New York Yankees Front Office up Power Rankings
In many ways, the New York Yankees are the gold standard of how things should be done in the Major Leagues.
They annually qualify for the postseason and are perennial World Series contenders in the American League.
What they have accomplished under the guidance of general manager Brian Cashman is what so many other franchises are aspiring to obtain.
Yes, it helps that they have a seemingly endless supply of money to spend.
However, spending a lot of money doesn’t guarantee success on the field. There are several high-priced free agents around the league who haven’t panned out with their teams, creating an albatross on the team’s payroll.
And as seen this offseason, even the Yankees have a limit. Despite having a few holes on their roster, Cashman revealed ahead of the regular season that there was no money left to spend, and they would have to make do with what they had.
It speaks volumes that a winter that included losing one of the best players in baseball, Juan Soto, in free agency to the New York Mets was regarded so highly. Cashman was lauded for the work he did spreading that money out around the rest of the roster.
That certainly played a part in New York making a sizable move up the front office power rankings shared by Tyler Kepner of The Athletic (subscription required).
Last year, the Yankees ranked No. 10, finishing with 19 points and zero first-place votes. In this year’s edition of the rankings, they moved up to No. 5, earning 53 points and one first-place vote.
The only teams ahead of New York are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians.
One of the reasons the top decision makers around the league think so highly of the Yankees is their sustained success with Cashman leading the front office.
“We’re talking about an elite level of success,” said a National League GM. “That doesn’t mean winning the World Series each year, but elite level of success for 30 years. I just think we lose sight of the fact that that is really hard to do.”
Since Cashman took over as the team’s general manager on Feb. 3, 1998, New York has won four World Series championships. They have made the postseason 22 out of 27 seasons, participating in the World Series more times than they have missed the playoffs.
That kind of success is rare to find in any professional sport nowadays, with players moving as often as they do in free agency or demanding trades.
Putting a competitive product on the field year after year, even with the resources the Yankees have, is an incredibly impressive feat.