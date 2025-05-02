Team Awards for New York Yankees Through Excellent First Month of Season
It has been a great start to the season for the New York Yankees, who are currently residing in first place in the American League East.
Even though the Yankees have had tremendous success in the month of April, they have had to deal with their fair share of adversity.
To begin the year, New York had multiple starting pitchers out on the injured list, which tested the depth of their rotation.
In addition to injuries to the rotation, there were plenty of question marks about how the offense would look after undergoing a ton of change.
Despite some obstacles, it has been a strong start to the campaign for New York with a lot of encouraging signs.
Here are the team awards for New York through the first month of the year.
Not Cy Young
Unfortunately the worst pitcher for the Yankees this year has been one of their biggest offseason acquisitions. New York pulled of a nice trade in order to bring in All-Star closer Devin Williams this winter, with the hopes he would be their lockdown closer in the ninth inning.
So far, the results for Williams haven’t been great and he has been moved out of the closer role. This season, he has totaled a 9.00 in 12 games, making the decision to remove him from the closer role and understandable choice for Aaron Boone.
Cy Young
The easy choice for the best pitcher on the team was their star-free agent signing, Max Fried. New York signed the southpaw to a long-term deal to be the sidekick to Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. However, when Cole went down Fried was asked to step up.
So far, the results for the left-hander have been excellent for the Yankees. He has totaled a 5-0 record, 1.19 ERA, and 33 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched. Not only has Fried been the best pitcher for the Yankees, he has been one of the top pitchers in the entire American League.
Least Valuable Player
While most of the batting order has been good for New York, one key contributor that has been a disappointment is Cody Bellinger. The slugger was acquired in a trade this winter and is projected to be an excellent replacement for Juan Soto in the outfield.
However, he is off to a slow start, slashing .204/.281/.357 with three home runs and 16 RBI. Bellinger did have to deal with some back issues which could have contributed to the slow, but the Yankees could use him to get going.
Most Valuable Player
Easily the MVP for New York through the first month has been Aaron Judge. The two-time AL MVP is off to arguably the best start of his career and is putting up video game numbers so far.
In 2025, he has slashed .427/.521/.761 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. Considering he has gotten off to slow starts in MVP-caliber seasons, it will be very interesting to see what the slugger can accomplish in 2025.
With Judge leading the way, the offense for the Yankees has been one of the best in the league.