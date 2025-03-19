These New York Yankees Players Could Win Coveted Awards This Season
With spring training wrapping up for the New York Yankees, the team will be focused on trying to survive a plethora of injuries to begin the year.
This spring has not been kind to the Yankees, with multiple key players expected to miss a significant amount of time.
A strong offseason for New York will be tested with talented players missing time, but there are still plenty of great players on the roster.
With proven All-Stars and players looking to make a name for themselves, the Yankees still might be able to have a strong campaign. However, the pressure will be on some players to step up for New York, and there will be a few who will be eyeing some individual accolades.
Here are a few players to keep an eye on as the season begins who could be up for awards this coming campaign.
Max Fried - AL Cy Young
One of the most important players for New York this season is going to be their newly-signed starting pitcher.
While Fried was initially brought on to be the sidekick to Gerrit Cole, he will now have to be the ace of the staff.
As a two-time All-Star, the southpaw is certainly capable of leading this rotation, and that could result in great things for him. Fried has two top-5 finishes in the National League Cy Young voting with the Atlanta Braves, with a runner-up finishing coming most recently in 2022.
The talented left-hander has the potential to win this award, but he will have to avoid a slow start after transitioning leagues.
Jasson Dominguez - AL Rookie of the Year
One of the most exciting rookies to watch this season is going to be Dominguez.
As one of the top prospects, not only for the Yankees but in baseball the past few years, the time to prove himself is now.
So far in spring training, there have been some issues playing defense in left field, but he has been hitting the ball well.
Dominguez has the potential to be a five-tool player in the league, and if he shows flashes of that from the start, he could run away with the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Aaron Judge - AL MVP
As long as Judge is healthy, he is going to be the favorite to win the MVP in the American League.
The talented slugger is coming off arguably the best year of his career in 2024, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Competition is stiff in the American League for the MVP Award, but this is still Judge’s to lose.
As long as the two-time AL MVP winner can stay on the field, he will be in the running.