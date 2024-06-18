This Eye-Popping Stat From Yankees' Juan Soto is Secret Behind Superstar's Success
The proof is in the pudding for the New York Yankees and their superstar outfielder, who they must retain on a long-term deal at some point before the 2025 season.
Juan Soto is having an MVP-caliber campaign in pinstripes, as is his teammate and Yankee captain Aaron Judge. But there is an impressive statistic from Soto, which was pointed out by The New York Post's Joel Sherman, which makes his performance this year even more rare.
As Sherman noted in The Post, Soto's 1.007 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2024 is the second-highest mark among lefty batters with at least 50 plate appearances behind Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan. And Soto's .569 slugging percentage versus southpaws is the best in baseball.
Sherman projects Soto, who already has 80 plate appearances against lefties as a Yankee, to accumulate a total of 125 plate appearances versus left-handers this season. There have been 242 seasons in which a lefty hitter has tallied 125 plate appearances against left-handed pitching with New York, and only 22 of these specific batters have posted an OPS of 1.000 or better when facing lefties.
Thirteen of these seasons came from the great Babe Ruth, six from legendary first baseman Lou Gehrig, and then one a piece from George Selkirk (1940), Charlie Keller (1941) and Paul O’Neill (1994).
So, Sherman emphasized how Soto has a real chance, if he stays healthy, to shatter this Yankee record in his first season in the Bronx.
Overall, Soto is slashing .315/.433/.592 with a 1.025 OPS, 18 home runs and 55 RBIs through 71 games. He is crushing left-handed pitching, but also has a 1.032 OPS against righties.
Should Soto not win the AL MVP Award when all is said and done, it will likely be because of Judge, who is on pace to club 58 homers (already at 26 long balls on the year) in 2024.
Regardless, the Yankees must do everything in their power to re-sign Soto, a lefty and righty killer, after the season concludes.