This One Question Might Have Decided the Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
New York Yankees fans are surely aware by now that their beloved team was not a finalist in the pursuit of 23-year-old Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, who is already considered one of the most talented pitchers in baseball right now despite never having pitched an inning in MLB.
They also surely know that Sasaki ended up signing with the 2024 World Series Champion Dodgers.
While the Sasaki sweepstakes was still underway, news about a
"homework assignment" the right-handed pitcher was giving his suitors prompted a lot of intrigue. And in a January 18 article from The Athletic, it was revealed that this homework assignment was centered around one question that appears to have played a major role in Sasaki's decision.
"After years of anticipation, these gatherings represented the homestretch of a long selection process, and at this critical juncture, the Japanese star seemed clear about what he wanted to hear. He asked each potential employer to explain the reason behind a vexing issue that lingered over his final season before a long-anticipated jump to the majors: Why did his velocity fall off?"
The article continued by writing, “'The homework assignment,' said one club official briefed on the process, 'was the presentation, basically.'
"With a cadre of representatives by his side, Sasaki essentially interviewed any team he wanted, allowing him to gain valuable insights from a host of pitching experts. So the presenters made their pitch for roughly 90 minutes at a time," it continued. "In the same way that front offices hunt for every piece of information and press every advantage in a negotiation, Sasaki came away with analysis from some of the sport’s most progressive organizations, all but one of which he is now tasked with beating."
The article makes it sound like there were mixed reviews among executives regarding this strategy, with some finding Sasaki's velocity question as brilliant and others scoffing at him requesting vital, high-level insight from teams he'll soon be competing against.
While it's unknown how the Dodgers answered this question, they seem to have said something right.