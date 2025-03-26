Ticket Prices to Watch Yankees and Aaron Judge Play Might Just Surprise You
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason, adding multiple pieces to an already relatively high-quality roster, and turning the team over a bit after losing out on Juan Soto. Bringing in players like Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt helps the team round out its lineup and rotation, and also increases their floor.
This relatively successful offseason has made the team more intriguing to watch this spring training, but will also make them fun to watch once the regular season rolls around and all the regulars come back to the lineup.
Despite some unfortunate injuries including Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Clarke Schmidt, they will still have Aaron Judge at the helm, and a strong supporting cast around him.
This makes their ticket pricing pretty impressive, as even despite this influx of talent, some of their notable matchups will have extremely cheap resale tickets. Matt Levy of the New York Post recently discussed this, finding that the lowest ticket prices range as low as $4 before fees in their home stand against the Kansas City Royals.
Additionally, he notes that the prices range from $5 to $93 before fees, which is pretty outstanding given the level of talent on the squad.
Even if you go to their official ticket provider Ticketmaster and don't look at re-sale, you can find tickets worth around $19.80 after fees and taxes.
It is truly quite astounding that the prices are this low, especially so for home games, as despite the injuries suffered and the few losses they had this offseason for free agents, they still brought in multiple talented players at various positions to make the team fun to watch.
Additionally, any team with Aaron Judge on it is worth watching, regardless of who ends up surrounding him. A player who can hit 138 home runs in four seasons (411 games) is one of the best in any scenario, especially so when he hits 10.8 WAR in two of his last three seasons, with two American League MVP Awards to back it up.
The AL East is also going to be interesting to watch this season, with the Boston Red Sox improving, the Baltimore Orioles likely sticking around, the Toronto Blue Jays making some moves to improve, and the Tampa Bay Rays getting many of their pitching pieces back. With that, the Yankees are going to have to work hard to keep their division title and will have some interesting games to watch along the way.
If the prices remain this low, it may be worth taking advantage of for fans as Opening Day is growing ever closer.