Amed Rosario Says Yankees Dugout is 'Podcast' During Games

The New York Yankees still have not added an impact player from outside of the organization. There was Cade Winquest, the fireballing Rule 5 draft pick, but most would agree that one hardly counts. Amed Rosario also does not quite move the needle, but he does fill two needs that the organization desperately is looking for this winter, despite it not being the sexy name inked out of free agency.

The first is that Rosario is a right-handed batter. Brian Cashman mentioned he needed to obtain more of those for his team's skipper, Aaron Boone, at the Winter Meetings.

"I definitely want to give Aaron Boone some legitimate choices so he can match up when we're facing a left-handed starter, because obviously we're so left-handed that it's a vulnerability right now," Cashman said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "There's not a lot of right-handed bats in the game that are accessible."

Rosario the Vibes Guy

The other need Rosario fills is being one of those team glue guys. Despite having only 33 plate appearances, he brought a lot of energy to the dugout during games. He likened it to having a podcast.

"It's like we have a podcast," Rosario told Hoch. "We're talking about everything, about life. We're paying attention to the game, too. We try to give the best energy we can for our teammates, and we play like the Hot Corner, too. I always tell the guys, 'I know how it feels to play for the other side. When you get a big hit against the Yankees, it's more important."

"My teammates, they bring energy every day," Rosario continued. "They're so positive. They always want to learn, and I'm learning a lot of new things from those guys."

Rosario's Bat

For the brief time Rosario spent with the team, he hit .303/.303/.485. He hit one home run and drove in 5 runs. Across a full season, Rosario hit .276/.309/.436 with six homers and 23 RBI in 191 plate appearances between New York and the Washington Nationals.

Amed Rosario as a Yankee last year:

.303 AVG | .788 OPS | 116 OPS+



Amed Rosario vs lefties in 2025:

.302 AVG | .819 OPS | 130 OPS+



Great bench move! pic.twitter.com/2Lgo3J44iT — AT (@YankeeWRLD) December 13, 2025

Rosario has had time at shortstop, but if he does take over for Anthony Volpe to begin the season, something went terribly wrong. Either Jose Caballero was hurt, or was simply a non-factor as far as competing goes when the Yankees come out of Spring Training.



