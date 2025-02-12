Top New York Yankees Prospect Could Be Early Favorite To Be Leadoff Hitter
The New York Yankees welcomed pitchers and catchers on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida with the start of Spring Training underway.
It has been a busy offseason for the Yankees and some of the new faces have arrived for the start of Spring Training. With pitchers and catchers reporting, some new players like Devin Williams and Max Fried have started their first year with New York.
There will be some big expectations for the Yankees coming into the campaign after making the World Series in 2024. Despite some roster changes, the team once again looks strong on paper and could be the favorite in the American League once again.
However, with a lot of new faces, manager Aaron Boone will have to feel some things out, especially in his batting order.
Boone addressed the media for the first time and answered a lot of questions regarding some of the new faces and how the team would look heading into 2025.
Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com recently broke down some of Boone’s comments from the first day of pitchers and catchers reporting. One area that Caldera highlighted was the potential options at the leadoff spot in the lineup.
“He’s suggested that switch-hitting Jasson Dominguez - whom he expects to secure the regular left field spot - could eventually fill the bill, and maybe that happens by Opening Day.”
Finding the new leadoff hitter for New York in 2025 could be something that takes some time to figure out in Spring Training and into the regular season perhaps. Last year, Gleyber Torres was frequently used in the role with Juan Soto batting in the two-hole behind him.
However, Torres will now be playing with the Detroit Tigers and Soto is with the cross-town rival, New York Mets.
Dominguez certainly makes sense in the leadoff position with Aaron Judge potentially moving back into the second spot in the lineup to protect him.
The talented prospect is expected to win the starting left field job out of Spring Training, and he has a lot of tools that could make him a great player.
In 58 games across the minors last year, the 22-year-old slashed .314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases. With the ability to hit for both contact and power, it is easy to understand why he was regarded as the Yankees’ best prospect and one of the top prospects in baseball.
Assuming he has a strong spring, Dominguez seems like a solid choice to be one of the options to be in the leadoff spot. If they are going to have a player the quality of Judge batting behind, that will set him up for success with one of the best players in baseball protecting.