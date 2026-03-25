How to Watch Yankees on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

Opening Day is finally here, and New York Yankees fans are able to see their favorite team don Pinstripes once again. Here are all the details fans need to know to make sure they can watch the Yankees first official matchup of 2026.

Game Details

The Yankees travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants from Oracle Park. While all other MLB teams will begin their season on March 26, the Yankees and Giants are playing a special Opening Night game and will be the only teams to play on March 25.

Yankees Opening Day:

Opponent: San Francisco Giants

When: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Apr 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

TV & Live Stream

The Opening Night broadcast is the first-ever MLB game to be featured on Netflix, who signed a three-year deal with the MLB for certain exclusive streaming rights. The Netflix deal will also include the Home Run Derby at the 2026 All-Star Game. The pregame show begins an hour before the game at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

The broadcast will feature Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rizzo joining host Elle Duncan as analysts. MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian will be the play-by-play announcer with Yankees icon CC Sabathia and Giants World Series champion Hunter Pence in the broadcast booth. Special guests include New York Giants quarterback and former MLB draft pick Jameis Winston, comedian Bert Kreischer and WWE star Jey Uso.

In addition to the worldwide English broadcast, Netflix is also broadcasting the game in Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese, with a different broadcast team for each language. The game will not be broadcast on traditional tv, and instead will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Radio

The official Yankees broadcast partner is WFAN New York, broadcasting on 66 AM and 101.9 FM radio.

Yankees vs. Giants Game Preview

While the lineups for each team have yet to be released, starting pitchers have been announced. Left handed ace Max Fried will take the mound for the Yankees, pitching against Giants right hander Logan Webb. On March 27, the second of a three game series in San Francisco, the Yankees will start second-year major leaguer Cam Schlittler against left hander Robbie Ray from the Giants.

In the lineup, Yankees fans most likely can expect to see Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger in the outfield, Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jose Caballero and Ryan McMahon in the infield and Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter.

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