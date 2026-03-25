Most Likely Yankees Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

Opening Day 2026 is finally here and the New York Yankees are gearing up for what they hope is a championship-winning season. While think the Pinstripes have what they need to win now, they're always looking ahead to the future in their prospect pool.

Here are the top three prospects most likely to be called up by the Yankees, this season ranked:

1. RHP Carlos LaGrange (2)

Despite a tough game for his final outing of Spring Training, LaGrange remains the Yankees' top pitching prospect. He finished the regular season last year with a 3.53 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 24 games across the A+ and AA. Though LaGrange hasn't pitched any innings at AAA just yet, he will when the season begins and other teams need to look out.

The question becomes what, exactly, his role would be. The Yankees have a relief pitching problem, which LaGrange could solve, even if only temporarily. The spots for starters are far more limited, especially once Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole are healthy again, so LaGrange's chances may have to come out of the bullpen.

2. OF Spencer Jones (6)

While Jones is ranked sixth in the Yankees' farm system (a decrease by three spots from where he was in 2025), he's one of their most talked about prospects. The 6-foot-7 24-year old just can't stop hitting home runs. He smacked six in 26 at-bats during Spring Training, including two in the Pinstripes' final game of camp in Arizona, and 35 last season in 116 minor league games.

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) runs after batting a home run against Detroit Tigers during the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest downside to Jones is his inconsistency. He struck out 179 times last season and eight times this Spring Training. Still, he's been compared to Aaron Judge all throughout his journey in the minors and has a serious chance to make the roster this season. Trent Grisham has been having a tough go of things lately, and if that continues into the regular season, Jones could take advantage as his first major league opportunity.

3. RHP Elmer Rodriguez (3)

Rodriguez is perhaps more undeniable as a starting pitcher than LaGrange. He threw three scoreless innings for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and has AAA experience (though, it was only one game in which he allowed four runs in five innings). The Yankees' starter depth goes deep, though, and he'd be competing for a spot with LaGrange, Luis Gil and Will Warren.

Even if its not as an addition to the regular rotation, Rodriguez will almost certainly get the call up this season. He could easily reach the same heights as 2025 standout Cam Schlittler, adding another flame-thrower to New York's long list of options.

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