Top Yankees Rising Stars with Best Chance to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The New York Yankees’ 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and their torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Yankees current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 90% George Lombard Jr., SS, 5% Ben Hess RHP
George Lombard Jr., Shortstop (A+) – 90%
Lombard Jr. was the 26th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft and was immediately placed in the Yankees’ Top 10 prospects, where he is currently rated as the second ranked player in the organization — that is until Jasson Dominguez graduates, at which point he will take the throne.
The 20-year-old shortstop plays with a poise reminiscent of a certain No. 2, Derek Jeter. He is above average in all five categories, though not exceptional in any one area. He is likely to develop more power and is athletic enough to stick at shortstop. His demeanor screams leader, reflecting the influence of his father, a former major leaguer, and showcases his deep connection to the game.
Like many 20-year-old hitters, Lombard Jr. needs to reduce his chase rate. The Yankees are managing his development by starting him in High-A Hudson Valley. However, he won't stay there long if he starts hitting. His at-bats this spring highlighted both his talent and the areas he needs to work on.
Ben Hess, RHP, Hudson Valley Renegades (A+) – 5%
Hess was the 26th overall selection in the 2024 draft. He has not yet made his professional debut but is the fourth-ranked prospect in the organization. Despite an injury-riddled career at Alabama, Hess is considered a high-ceiling prospect. He will start the year at High-A Hudson Valley, but it is up to Hess to capitalize on that potential.
He possesses an above-average four-pitch mix. His fastball sits at 93-95 mph with good run and can reach up to 99 mph. He has a 60-rated slider, a 12-6 curveball and a developing changeup. However, his control remains a concern. He will have the opportunity at Hudson Valley to improve his command and learn to get batters out with his fastball.
To highlight a few other players to keep an eye on, the Yankees are heading in the right direction with their farm system. Developing young pitchers is key. They can either pitch for the Yankees at a lower cost or serve as valuable trade assets. Not only are the Los Angeles Dodgers outspending the Yankees, but they also have talented young pitchers throughout their system.
Bryce Cunningham, the sixth-ranked prospect, will also begin his season at High-A Hudson Valley alongside Hess. Like Hess, Cunningham stands at six feet five inches and was selected 53rd overall out of Vanderbilt. Currently, he is the fifth-ranked player in the organization. His fastball sits in the mid-nineties and can touch 99 mph. What sets him apart is his feel for a changeup.
Yankees fans are already familiar with Will Warren, the eighth overall prospect, whose trajectory is rising. Additionally, keep an eye on the ninth-ranked prospect, Henry Lalane. Shoulder injuries hampered his progress in 2024, but he will start back at Single-A Tampa. The 6-foot-7 left-hander has a 60 rating across the board. Although it hasn't clicked for Lalane yet, he possesses ace potential, and some left-handed pitchers take longer to develop.
Yankees fans can expect mid-month updates in the first installment of “Updates From the Farm,” which will focus on players excelling in their performances and earning promotions, as well as those not initially included.