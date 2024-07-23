Inside The Pinstripes

Trio of Yankees Break Out of Funk in Win vs Rays

Three Yankee players mired in slumps finally broke through on Monday.

Joe Najarian

Jul 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Monday's game was a true slump-buster for the New York Yankees.

Struggling players Carlos Rodon, Anthony Volpe, and DJ LeMahieu enjoyed their best performances in over a month as the Yankees took down the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-1 in Yankee Stadium. It was the Bronx Bombers' 60th win of the season.

Rodon pitched seven innings of one-run ball to pick up his 10th victory of the year, and his first since June 10. A home run by Jose Siri was one of just two hits he would allow, while striking out a season-high 10 batters against just two walks on 101 pitches.

“To pitch as well as he did, that’s a big deal,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully it’s something that gets him rolling again. As he’s gone through it here these last several weeks, there’s been a lot of what we saw today, just in and around some struggles.”

At the plate, Volpe continued a red-hot start to the second half; in this four-game series against the Rays, he went 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits. Most notably, he launched a home run into the left field seats in the second inning for his first long ball since May 16.

Finally, LeMahieu entered the bottom of the fifth inning hitless in his last 18 at-bats, but got off the schneid with authority by belting a solo shot. It was his first home run since September 5, 2023, and is just his fourth extra-base hit of the season.

All three players were mired in slumps heading into the All-Star break, but hopefully these moments can give each of them some much-needed confidence and momentum to last the rest of the season.

Published
Joe Najarian

JOE NAJARIAN

Joe Najarian is a Rutgers University graduate from the Class of 2022. After an eight-month stint with Jersey Sporting News (JSN), covering Rutgers Football, Rutgers Basketball, and Rutgers Baseball, Najarian became a contributing writer on Inside the Pinstripes and Inside the Mets. He additionally writes on Giants Country, FanNation’s site for the New York Giants. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeNajarian

Home/News