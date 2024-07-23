Trio of Yankees Break Out of Funk in Win vs Rays
Monday's game was a true slump-buster for the New York Yankees.
Struggling players Carlos Rodon, Anthony Volpe, and DJ LeMahieu enjoyed their best performances in over a month as the Yankees took down the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-1 in Yankee Stadium. It was the Bronx Bombers' 60th win of the season.
Rodon pitched seven innings of one-run ball to pick up his 10th victory of the year, and his first since June 10. A home run by Jose Siri was one of just two hits he would allow, while striking out a season-high 10 batters against just two walks on 101 pitches.
“To pitch as well as he did, that’s a big deal,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully it’s something that gets him rolling again. As he’s gone through it here these last several weeks, there’s been a lot of what we saw today, just in and around some struggles.”
At the plate, Volpe continued a red-hot start to the second half; in this four-game series against the Rays, he went 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits. Most notably, he launched a home run into the left field seats in the second inning for his first long ball since May 16.
Finally, LeMahieu entered the bottom of the fifth inning hitless in his last 18 at-bats, but got off the schneid with authority by belting a solo shot. It was his first home run since September 5, 2023, and is just his fourth extra-base hit of the season.
All three players were mired in slumps heading into the All-Star break, but hopefully these moments can give each of them some much-needed confidence and momentum to last the rest of the season.