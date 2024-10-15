Trio of Yankees Nominated for 2024 Gold Glove Awards
The New York Yankees make a lot of headlines for their offense this season, but a trio of Yankees stars were recognized for their strong defensive play.
On Tuesday, MLB announced its 2024 Gold Glove Awards nominations, which honor the best fielding performances at each position. The nominees are voted upon by all 30 MLB Managers and up to six coaches from each team; the voting criteria include a 75% weight to manager and coach voting, and a 25% weight to the SABR Defensive Index score (abbreviated as SDI). Voters are not allowed to nominate players from their team.
The Yankees' nominees consist of shortstop Anthony Volpe, left fielder Alex Verdugo, and right fielder Juan Soto; both Soto and Verdugo are looking to win their first Gold Gloves, while Volpe is looking to win his second straight award.
As of August 11th, Volpe has an SDI score of 4.7, which trails only the two other shortstop nominees this year: Brayan Rocchio (4.8) of the Cleveland Guardians and Bobby Witt Jr. (6.4) of the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old had won the Gold Glove as a rookie last season with an SDI score of 8.9.
This is Verdugo’s second time being nominated for a Gold Glove in his career, after previously being nominated in 2023 when playing right field for the Boston Red Sox. Although Verdugo struggled at the plate this year, the eight-year veteran still managed to provide incredible defense for the Yankees in left field. He has an SDI score of 3.9, and will be competing against Baltimore’s Colton Cowser (5.0) and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan (3.0).
Finally, Soto caps off his first regular season with the Yankees with his second consecutive Gold Glove nomination. While better known for his prowess at the plate, Soto made a number of strong defensive plays that were crucial in several Yankee victories. Soto has an SDI score of 4.0, which trails the other two right field nominees, those being Jo Adell (4.9) of the Los Angeles Angels and Wilyer Abreu (4.1) of the Red Sox.
The Gold Glove nominations are nice, but the Yankees will be focused on Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
MLB will announce the winners of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on November 3rd at 8:30 PM EST.