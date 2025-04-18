Two Former New York Yankees Stars Thriving on Their New Division-Leading AL Team
Both infielder Gleyber Torres and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle played massive roles for the New York Yankees on their World Series run last season, and they both are now playing for another American League team.
Both players ended up signing one-year deals with the Detroit Tigers in free agency, and those contracts are already paying massive dividends for the current AL Central leaders.
Torres, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Bronx Bombers, agreed to a deal worth $15 million to spend 2025 in the Motor City, while Kahnle agreed to terms on a deal worth $7.75 million.
Since arriving with their new team, both have seamlessly slid into their roles, becoming key pieces for the resurgent Tigers.
As of this writing, Torres holds a .323/.379/.462 slash line while also playing superb defense up the middle.
Kahnle, on the other hand, has become the de facto closer for Detroit, and currently holds a 1.29 ERA across six appearances, while also racking up three saves in the process.
Coming off of last season's playoff run, which saw the Tigers fall a game short of reaching their first ALCS in over a decade, general manager Jeff Greenberg knew he had to make moves to bolster his young roster.
Fortunately for him, New York decided to move on from two seasoned veterans in areas of need at the same time.
Because the Yankees decided not to re-sign Torres and Kahnle, Greenberg was able to swoop in and sign two veteran players with serious playoff experience on team-friendly deals.
While both players have been great for their new team, it was New York who decided to part ways with the duo, so it's not like they are hurting over the loss.
The addition of former Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisolm Jr. at last year's trade deadline had already meant there was a replacement for Torres on the roster.
Conversely, the Yankees also completely overhauled the back end of their bullpen, with Devin Williams being the most noticeable addition.
This meant the now-35-year-old Kahnle was expendable in Brian Cashman's view.
It's clear that both team's ended up in what they viewed as a better position, and they are both on top of their respective divisions.
It will be interesting to see how both of their seasons continue to play out, as the possibility of a playoff clash is very much in the cards.