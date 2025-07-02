Two Yankees Outvoted for All-Star Game
Two New York Yankees players advanced to Phase 2 of voting for the 2025 All-Star Game, and have now been beaten out for starting positions. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was the leading vote-getter in the American League, and will officially be the only player from the Pinstripes to start in the game. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the leading vote-getter for the National League, and was announced as an automatic starter as well.
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn beat out the Yankees' Ben Rice for the starting DH position, and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beat out the Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt to start at first base.
The AL infield for the All-Star game, announced on ESPN, will also consist of Seattle Mariners catcher and current MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres, Oakland Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.
Pitchers and reserve players for the game will be announced on Sunday, July 6, and will be comprised of 23 players for the AL, 23 for the NL. There will be at least one player from every team in the league.
The All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA on July 15 at 8 p.m. EST.
