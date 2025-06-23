Insider IDs Yankees Trade Deadline Priority, Possible Targets
Brian Cashman is on the clock. The New York Yankees general manager faces several decisions ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Will he add an infielder to the mix? Or maybe a starting pitcher to fortify the rotation?
Perhaps he will go with what's behind door No. 3: bullpen help. That's what the New York Post's Jon Heyman thinks Cashman should do. Heyman believes relief pitchers should be the Yankees' top priority, based on conversations he's had with league insiders.
“They have the same problem as everyone else — there’s only one good bullpen,” one scout said, referring to the San Diego Padres.
“I think they need another guy at the back end,” another scout said.
“Bullpen is their only weakness,” a third scout offered.
"Word is, they will indeed be active in the bullpen market," Heyman concluded about the Yankees' trade deadline approach.
When evaluating the market, Heyman said there is a "decent supply of late-inning arms, (so) there’s no doubt Brian Cashman and Co. will find a reliever or two to answer the Yankees’ one real need."
Among the right-handed relievers on the market, according to Heyman:
- Ryan Helsley, Cardinals: 14 saves, 3.67 ERA
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians: 18 saves, 3.48 ERA
- Jhoan Duran, Twins: 10 saves, 1.57 ERA
- Cade Smith, Guardians: 3 saves, 2.36 ERA
- David Bednar, Pirates: 10 saves, 3.04 ERA
- Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks: 8 saves, 2.03 ERA
If Cashman is looking for a southpaw, Heyman said the left-handed reliever market is "shallow":
- Danny Coulombe, Twins: 2 saves, 0.87 ERA
- Keegan Akin, Orioles: 0 saves, 2.67 ERA
- Gregory Soto, Orioles: 0 saves, 3.33 ERA
- Reid Detmers, Angels: 2 saves, 4.73 ERA
- Jalen Beeks, Diamondbacks: 1 save, 2.97 ERA
- JoJo Romero, Cardinals: 0 saves, 2.74 ERA
Of course, this list will expand and contract as teams decide to buy or sell ahead of the trade deadline.
What about starting pitching, you ask? Well, the Yankees are optimistic that Luis Gil will return sooner rather than later.
On top of that, Heyman offered this blunt assessment: "The bigger impediment to acquiring a starter, though, may be a nonexistent market. Zach Eflin, who the Yankees walloped Saturday, may represent the best of the deadline bait — that is, if the Orioles even sell."
