Underrated Slugger Could Be Perfect Free Agency Fit For Yankees' Infield Void
Even if New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo produces like a hero in the World Series, his persistent injuries and underperformance when playing over the past few seasons makes it seem likely that the Yankees will not exercise his $17 million team option for 2025, thus making him a free agent.
Rookie Ben Rice's .613 OPS in 152 at-bats this season probably didn't do enough to convince New York's front office that he's ready to take on an everyday role at first base next year. Therefore, GM Brian Cashman will likely be active on the free agency market to upgrade at the pivotal corner infield position.
And an October 24 article from The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists one NL West slugger that could be the Yankees' perfect solution at first base.
"Christian Walker is one of the best first basemen in the sport," Bowden wrote. "Despite his years of production, he’s never made an All-Star team; I thought he was the biggest All-Star snub this summer. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is in line to win his third after leading NL first basemen in outs above average.
"Despite missing more than a month with an oblique injury, he finished the season with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games," Bowden added. "It was the third year in a row he’s hit at least 25 bombs and posted an OPS+ over 120."
Bowden then listed the Yankees as one of the best potential free agency fits for Walker, and predicted he'd sign a three-year, $72 million contract this offseason after spending the past eight MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A shorter-term deal for the 33-year-old Walker makes a ton of sense; especially for New York, who are likely still hoping Rice can develop into an offensive weapon. But Walker could be the perfect person to fill the Yankees' first base void until Rice is ready.