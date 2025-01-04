Unexpected Yankees Prospect Deemed Potential Breakout Performer in 2025
The New York Yankees aren't necessarily known for having an elite farm system right now.
Back in August, MLB.com ranked them as having the No. 18 MLB farm system; which, while not atrocious, isn't ideal — especially because three AL East teams (the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Boston Red Sox) were in the top seven of that list.
However, that doesn't mean the Yankees lack elite prospects. Several young players appear poised to be difference makers for New York in the future (albeit down the line a few years for some).
While some Yankees may not be familiar with Edgleen Perez, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter seems to believe they will be after the 2025 season because he listed Perez as the Yankees' '1 Potential Breakout Prospect for Every MLB Organization in 2025' in a January 3 article.
"A strong on-base percentage in rookie ball is often an indication that a player has an advanced approach at the plate that could allow him to move quickly through the minors," Reuter wrote. "Perez hit .283/.444/.380 with a 20.8 percent walk rate in his stateside debut last year, and that coupled with his strong overall defensive skills make him a sleeper to watch."
The 18-year-old Perez is currently the No. 16 prospect in the Yankees' organization, per MLB.com. He signed for $50,000 out of Venezuela in 2023.
MLB.com projects that Perez won't make his MLB debut until 2028, which means Yankees fans have plenty of time to get acclimated to hearing his name.