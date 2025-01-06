Valuable Yankees Outfielder 'Could Be a Trade Candidate' This Offseason
The New York Yankees appear to have their starting outfield for the 2025 season already set in stone.
Juan Soto's departure to the cross-town rival Mets opens the door for 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge to return to right field. New York trading for Cody Bellinger and then signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt seems to signal that they prefer Bellinger (who has experience at both center field and first base) manning center. And Yankees GM Brian Cashman wants to see star prospect Jasson Dominguez get his shot in left field.
The Yankees also have Trent Grisham on their roster, who proved to be a valuable asset last season. He hit 9 home runs in just 179 at-bats in the regular season and was an above-average defensive outfielder as well.
There's a case to be made that Grisham could be a starter for many MLB teams. This is likely why The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty suggested that he could be a good trade candidate for New York in a January 6 article.
"Grisham ($5 million) could be a trade candidate if the Yankees want to shed salary, though he’s an excellent fourth outfielder from a defensive perspective," the article wrote.
If the Yankees were to trade Grisham, it would be a showing of faith in both Dominguez being ready to contribute on a daily basis and that another player in the Yankees' system (perhaps either No. 10 prospect Everson Pereira or No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones) could emerge as a reliable fourth outfielder if need be.